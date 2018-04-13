Driver in custody after 23-year-old motorcyclist killed in Van Buren Township crash with semi truck

A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck in Van Buren Township. (WDIV)

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 23-year-old Romulus man was killed Friday when he crashed his motorcycle into a semi truck that turned in front of him in Van Buren Township, according to officials.

Officials said Maurice Murphy was riding his motorcycle around 8 a.m. when the semi truck made a left turn in front of him to enter a Costco distribution center.

Murphy wasn't able to stop in time and struck the semi truck, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Murphy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor in the crash, according to investigators.

The driver of the semi truck was taken into custody and is expected to be released pending charges. Officials said they have concerns about driving decisions revolving around improper lane use, and the driver is cooperating with that investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.