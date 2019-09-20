Driver in Detroit deadly hit-and-run crash sought by police

Police released this photo of the man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Sept. 13.

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened Sept. 13 on the city's east side.

Police say on that day at 9:24 p.m. the 47-year-old male victim was crossing the street in the 12800 block of East Warren in Detroit.

He was struck by someone driving a tan or light colored late model sedan. The driver fled eastbound on east Warren. The victim died at the scene of the crash, police said.

The hit-and-run driver's vehicle had damage to the passenger's side front and rear quarter panels prior to the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 313-596-2260.

