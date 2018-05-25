Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash due in court on reckless driving causing death charges

Michael Gerard Stack, 59, of Wolverine Lake, is charged with two counts of reckelss driving causing death and one count of open intoxicant in a vehicle.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The driver behind the wheel in the fatal wrong-way crash on I-275 in Canton Township is due in court Friday on charges in connection with the death of an engaged couple.

Michael Gerard Stack, 59, of Wolverine Lake, is charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death and one count of open intoxicant in a vehicle.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed the driver of a pickup truck was initially traveling southbound on I-275 on Dec. 12, 2017, when he drove across the center median re-entering the roadway driving against northbound traffic, before striking a northbound vehicle.

Engaged couple Nicholas Pare and Shannon McIntyre were inside the vehicle that was struck on Dec. 12 in the northbound lanes of I-275 near Palmer Road, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

Blood results revealed that in addition to having no alcohol in his system, Stack's test results also come back negative for other drugs, Michigan State Police said. He was tested after an open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle after the fatal collision, authorities said.

Stack resigned Jan. 4 from the Wolverine Lake Village Council.

Nicholas Pare and Shannon McIntyre

The northbound lanes of I-275 were shut down at Michigan Avenue for several hours.

A vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on northbound I-275 caused a crash near Palmer Road on Dec. 12, 2017 in Canton Township. (WDIV)

MSP Metro South is working a fatal wrong way driver crash 275/Palmer. Driver heading southbound in northbound. Fatal victim was the innocent driver. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/LgBAZMyxba — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 12, 2017

