Driver killed in head-on crash with cement truck in Macomb Township

The scene of a fatal head-on crash on April 9, 2019, in Macomb Township. (WDIV)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A driver was killed Tuesday in a head-on crash with a cement truck in Macomb Township, police said.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the area of 23 Mile and Card roads.

A cement truck was heading east on 23 Mile Road when it collided head-on with a Cadillac traveling west, police said.

The man driving the Cadillac was killed, according to officials.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, police said. Authorities don't believe drugs nor alcohol were factors.

Officials have closed 23 Mile Road in both directions between Par Drive and Card Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

