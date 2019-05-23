Driver killed when ATV crashes into building near Burt, Grand River in Detroit

DETROIT - The driver of an ATV was killed Wednesday night when he hit a curb, lost control and hit a building at Burt Road and Grand River Avenue on Detroit's west side.

The ATV rolled over and his body was thrown into the building. Firefighters performed CPR to try to save the man, but he died.

Family members have identified the man as Victor Davis. They he was going to be married next year. He was a father to five children -- four boys and a girl. The girl, 2, is the youngest.

Victor Davis

This tragedy comes after Detroit police have been warning the public about dangerous ATV riding in the city. On Tuesday, Detroit police seized several all-terrain vehicles and small motorcycles on the city's east side.

"Many of them think that because we've instituted a no-chase policy, that, 'We'll just taunt the police and then we'll run and they're not going to chase us.' Well, that's not how it's going to work," Detroit police Chief James Craig said during a news conference this week.

