Driver killed when SUV traveling more than 100 mph slams into another vehicle on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police believe a man was driving more than 100 mph when he ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle Thursday night in Detroit.

The man, who was in his early 20s, was traveling south in a Chevrolet Trax on Greenfield Road when he struck a Ford Flex that was traveling east on Tireman Avenue.

The driver of the Trax was killed and his passenger was ejected from the vehicle, police said. The passenger is stable, police said. No serious injuries were reported from anyone in the Flex.

