Driver leads police on chase before crashing along Joy Road in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A driver led police on a chase through several Wayne County communities early Wednesday morning before crashing into a pole along Joy Road in Redford Township.

The situation started with a traffic stop on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights. The driver took off and led police on a chase. The vehicle hit a pole outside a strip mall on Joy Road. The impact of the crash was so strong that the engine was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. It’s unclear why the driver decided to lead officers on a chase.

One witness said the vehicle was topping speeds of 100 mph.

