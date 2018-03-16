Driver nowhere to be found after SUV crashes into salon on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - An SUV crashed into a commercial building Friday morning on Detroit’s west side and the driver was nowhere to be found when authorities arrived on the scene.

According to police, the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 17000 block of McNichols Road.

The SUV appears to have rolled over and hit a salon. A utility pole snapped in the crash.

It is unclear if the driver of the SUV was injured. The motorist was not at the scene of the crash when authorities arrived.

No other information was made available.

