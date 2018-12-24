Driver of black van follows men to Detroit home, shoots, kills 1

The witness and victim exited the vehicle and went inside the home. That is when the black van returned and the shooter approached the front porch, kicked in the front door and fired gunshots into the location.

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the 7600 block of Stahelin Avenue Sunday night, police said.

According to police, a 29-year-old man and 30-year-old man were traveling northbound on Stahelin Avenue when they were almost struck by a black van at the intersection of Sawyer Street.

They continued northbound on Stahelin Avenue and pulled into a driveway when the black van followed and stopped in front of the home, then drove away.

The witness and victim exited the vehicle and went inside. That is when the black van returned and the shooter approached the front porch, kicked in the front door and fired gunshots into the location.

The 30-year-old man was struck once. No one else was injured. The shooter then fled the location.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

If you have any information on the shooting call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

