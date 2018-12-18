Driver's medical emergency causes crash at Selfridge Air National Guard Base gate, MSP says

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A medical emergency caused a driver to crash into a gate at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, according to authorities.

Officials said a man and a woman were inside a vehicle that bypassed the initial checkpoint for identification around 3 p.m. Tuesday crashed through the front gate.

The vehicle was stopped by a reinforced barricade, officials said.

The man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, according to authorities. Nobody else was injured.

Officials originally said the couple had been taken into custody for bypassing the gate, but Michigan State Police said the crash was caused by a medical emergency.

Here is a statement from Selfridge:

"Selfridge Air National Guard Base main gate at Hall Road and Jefferson Highway is currently closed due to individuals bypassing security force measures at the gate. In-place force protection barriers were able to contain the individuals. There is no indication this event is related to earlier reports of a threat to the base. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident..

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.