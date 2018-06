GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. - A vehicle drove into a business into Grosse Pointe Park and made off with the ATM early Friday morning.

It happened at Howlers and Growlers on Charlevoix and Beaconsfield.

Police tell Local 4 the incident was captured on surveillance video and they might released it later today.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.