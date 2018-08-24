1 person killed in crash at Schoenherr, Commons in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A driver was arrested Thursday after a deadly two-car crash in Warren, according to authorities.

Police said the crash happened before 5 p.m. Thursday near Schoenherr and Common roads.

One driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving drunk, police said. However, police said Friday that the driver was not drunk and has been released pending an investigation.

The other driver was taken to the hospital, where he died from severe internal injuries.

