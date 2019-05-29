Driver tells 12-year-old girl to 'get in the car' in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A driver approached a 12-year-old girl in Macomb Township and told her to "get in the car," according to authorities.

The girl was walking to her bus stop around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Camelot Boulevard and Bolingbrook Street.

A man in his early 20s with dark hair drove up in a black Chevrolet four-door sedan and told the girl to get in the car, police said.

The girl and her mother have a password they use if her mother were to ever need someone to pick her up, police said.

The girl asked the man for the password, and he said he didn't know, officials said. The girl ran away and got on the bus, according to authorities.

Witnesses said the man stayed in the area for several seconds before driving away.

The girl was not injured, officials said.

Another student witnessed the encounter and confirmed what the 12-year-old girl reported.

Officials with the Chippewa Valley School District are aware of the incident and sent out a "stranger danger" alert to parents.

"The safety of your child is always our top priority," the alert said, in part. "As the warm weather approaches, we ask that you join us in our safety efforts by reminding your child about the dangers of talking to strangers. Here are some tips for talking with your child."

Macomb County deputies are investigating the incident.

