Driver to be sentenced for fatally striking bicyclist on 16 Mile Road in Clinton Township

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A woman is scheduled to learn her sentence Thursday for a fatal traffic incident Sept. 24, 2017 on 16 Mile Road in Clinton Township.

Abigail Busam, 28, of Clinton Township, pleaded no contest to a failing to stop at the scene of a deadly accident charge in March. She could face up to 5 years in prison.

Clinton Township police said Busam was driving eastbound on 16 Mile Road when her vehicle struck 39-year-old Jessica Anderson, who was riding a bike northbound across 16 Mile Road at the Gratiot Avenue crosswalk. Anderson was transported to McLaren Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Busam never stopped and fled the scene, police said. However, she walked into a Clinton Township police station the next day and admitted she was responsible for striking Anderson. Busam was released but a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was arraigned on the charge in November and pleaded no contest in March.

Her sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. before Judge Carl J. Marlinga at the 16th Judicial Circuit Court.

