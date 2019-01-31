Drivers seriously hurt when whiteout conditions cause head-on crash in Lapeer County

Two drivers were taken to a hospital after a head-on crash in Brown City, police said. (Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office)

BROWN CITY, Mich. - Two men were seriously injured Wednesday in a head-on crash when wind blew snow from an open farm field into the roadway in Lapeer County, police said.

The incident happened at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday on Van Dyke north of North Branch Road in Brown City, police said.

A 30-year-old Lapeer man was driving north on Van Dyke in a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when wind blew the snow across the roadway, according to authorities.

Witnesses told police the snow created whiteout conditions.

The pickup crossed the center line into the southbound lane and crashed into a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 28-year-old Carsonville man, officials said.

Police said the collision sent the vehicles into opposite shoulders of Van Dyke.

Brown City firefighters got both drivers out of the vehicles and took them to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer. The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles, police said.

The 30-year-old man is in serious condition but stable, officials said. The 28-year-old man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

The road was closed for about three hours for rescue and investigative purposes, police said.

Officials are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office at 810-656-1015 or email jparks@lapeercounty.org or bosborne@lapeercounty.org.

