Officials are executing search warrants in connection with the over prescribing of drugs. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration searched a Chesterfield Township home Thursday, according to authorities.

Officials executed a search warrant around 10 a.m. at the home in the 51800 block of Lillian Street.

The search is one of many search warrants related to the overprescribing of drugs, according to authorities. No other search locations have been disclosed.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.