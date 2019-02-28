Drugged driver charges handed down in Shelby Township crash that killed 15-year-old

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was charged Thursday with operating under the influence of drugs causing death in connection with a crash on 25 Mile Road in January that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

Anthony Miguel Jugo and a friend were walking on the road, which was closed for construction, when he was struck and killed.

Prosecutors said Albert Donadio, 33, was high on marijuana when he turned onto a closed road and struck the eighth-grader.

"The car should never have been on that road," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said.

Donadio is a Shelby Township financial planner. Smith said Donadio somehow missed barriers that had 25 Mile Road closed around 6 p.m. Jan. 5.

With more people choosing to smoke since the state legalized recreational marijuana, officials fear more people will be driving high. Michigan State Police officials said they will be testing oral swabs to see if drivers they stop are impaired.

Police said Donadio's blood work came back with almost twice what some states consider stoned.

Jugo's heartbroken family was in court Thursday. They said he was 100 yards from the house and walking onto a road packed with construction equipment.

