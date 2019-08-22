Drugs, assault rifles, heroin processing area found during searches in Detroit, Taylor, Romulus

Guns, drugs and money seized during searches in Detroit, Taylor and Romulus on Aug. 22, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Officials found crack cocaine, assault rifles, a stolen car and a packaging and processing area for heroin during drug trafficking busts that included search warrants in Detroit, Taylor and Romulus, police said.

The Downriver Area Narcotics Organization has been investigating heroin and crack sales in Taylor.

Search warrants were served Thursday morning in Detroit, Taylor and Romulus, with officials finding 60 grams of crack cocaine, oxycodone, two AK-47 riles, an AR-15 rifle, three pistols, $2,655 in cash and a stolen retagged Dodge Charger, according to authorities.

A packaging and processing area for heroin was found inside the Detroit residence, police said.

Conspiracy charges are expected against two or more people, officials said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

