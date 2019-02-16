Drunken driver crashes car into Dearborn Heights business at 100 mph, police say

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A car was going nearly 100 mph when it collided with a Dearborn Heights business early Saturday morning.

The collision caused significant damage to the building at about 3 a.m.

Tamara Fiema, who works with Signature Group Realty, didn't get much sleep Saturday. She discovered the car crashed into one of her offices on social media after her son found a video on Instagram.

The video shows the moments Dearborn Heights officers arrived and realized the damage is just as bad as it looked.

Authorities arrested the driver once they managed to pull them out of the car and said the driver was heavily intoxicated and driving about 100 mph on Ford Road.

Despite a suspected drunken driver slamming into the building, employees are still optimistic and grateful that no one was hurt.