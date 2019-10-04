Drunk Michigan woman arrested after driving wrong way on I-75

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and having open intoxicants in the vehicle. (WDIV)

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. - A Michigan woman was arrested this week after driving the wrong way on I-75 while intoxicated, police say.

Gaylord troopers responded to a wrong way driver heading northbound on I-75 in the southbound lanes in Cheboygan County Thursday evening.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and having open intoxicants in the vehicle.

On Thursday at around 7 p.m. several calls were made to police about a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-75.

Callers said the vehicle was at mile marker 288 and later near mile marker 294. Troopers located the vehicle at the 301 mile marker as it approached them head-on in the southbound lane.

The patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens were activated, and the suspect vehicle slowed down, then stopped, and continued in the wrong direction once it passed the troopers.

The troopers turned around and positioned themselves behind the suspect vehicle, and the driver pulled over to the shoulder.

Troopers observed signs showing the driver may have been intoxicated. The driver was identified as 58-year-old Natalie Thompson of Merritt, Michigan.

Thompson told police she didn't know where she was going at the time. She also did not realize she was traveling in the wrong direction on the freeway. Roadside sobriety tests were administered, and Thompson was arrested.

A search of the vehicle revealed one opened bottle of vodka.

Thompson was lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail and arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan.

The judge set her bond at $25,000 cash surety to full amount. Thompson’s next court appearance will be Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m, in Cheboygan.

