Drunk woman injured in rollover crash after texting while driving in Oakland County, police say

TROY, Mich. - Troy police said a woman admitted to having two alcoholic drinks and texting while driving before a rollover crash.

Officers were called at 5:35 p.m. Saturday to Red Fox Trail east of Bronson Drive for a crash.

Police said a 45-year-old woman crashed her 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. She was injured in the crash but was able to exit the vehicle, according to authorities.

While officers were speaking to the woman, she admitted she had been texting and driving before the crash, police said.

Officers noticed the smell of alcohol and asked the woman if she had been drinking, officials said. She admitted to having two alcoholic drinks before driving, according to officials.

Police said they asked her to perform several sobriety tests and she performed poorly. A preliminary breath test showed the woman had a .282 blood alcohol level, according to authorities.

She was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

