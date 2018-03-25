Drunken driver crosses all lanes of I-96 in Livonia, hits Michigan State Police patrol car

LIVONIA, Mich. - A Michigan State Police patrol car was rear-ended by a drunken driver Sunday morning on I-96 in Livonia.

A Canton man struck a Michigan State Police trooper March 25, 2018 in Livonia. (WDIV)

Police said the sergeant in the patrol car saw a vehicle speeding in the left lane about 5 a.m. Radar indicated the driver was traveling 87 mph on the westbound side of the freeway, near Middlebelt Road.

The driver crossed all of the lanes and struck the patrol car, police said. The driver, a 33-year-old Canton man, was given sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, which he failed.

The man didn't appear to be injured, police said. The sergeant was transported to a hospital to be evaluated.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.