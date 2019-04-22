Drunken Sterling Heights man drives with blood alcohol level 5 times legal limit, police say

Police said a Sterling Heights man was arrested for driving drunk. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A drunken Sterling Heights man was arrested Wednesday for driving with a blood alcohol level of five times the legal limit, according to police.

Troy officers stopped the driver of a blue 2008 Saturn Aura at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday on southbound John R Road north of East Maple Road, officials said.

An officer spoke with the 44-year-old man and smelled alcohol, according to authorities.

When asked, the driver admitted to drinking alcohol several hours before getting into the car, police said.

Authorities determined his driver's license had been revoked by the Michigan secretary of state.

Police asked the driver to perform several sobriety tests, and he performed poorly, according to officers.

The man submitted to a preliminary breath test and blew a .40, police said.

He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license. He has previously been convicted of drunken driving in 2005 and 2010, police said.

