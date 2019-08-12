Dry conditions contribute to fire at deck, decorative mulch behind Troy home

A fire behind a home on Island Court in Troy on Aug. 9, 2019. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Dry conditions contributed to a fire on the deck and in the decorative mulch behind a Troy home, firefighters said.

The fire happened at 5:05 p.m. Friday at a home in the 730 block of Island Court in Troy.

A resident called the Troy Fire Department and said flames were visible in the mulch and were spreading to the deck. She said she spoke with the occupants of the home, and they had left the house.

Flames behind a home on Island Court in Troy on Aug. 9, 2019. (WDIV)

Firefighters said the deck was on fire when they arrived. They extinguished the fire before it could damage the home, officials said.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental, but the dry conditions were a factor in the spread of the fire.

There were no injuries. Officials estimate the fire did $5,000 worth of damage.

The occupants were allowed to go back into the home. The deck had significant damages, so Troy officials will have to determine whether it can be used, according to firefighters.

Firefighters battling a fire behind a home on Island Court in Troy on Aug. 9, 2019. (WDIV)

