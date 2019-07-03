DTE: 30,000 customers without power after storms in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Thousands of Metro Detroiters are without power after storms Tuesday evening.

DTE Energy said about 30,000 customers didn't have power as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Overall, DTE said it has restored power to 45,000 of the 75,000 customers affected by storms. Most of the remaining 30,000 outages are scattered across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties.

Crews were working to restore the electricity. A DTE spokesperson said all electricity should be restored by the end of the day.

The video above shows some damage to trees in Sterling Heights.

Check the DTE outage map here.

DTE reminded residents of the following safety tips:

"Safety is always a priority. Customers should stay at least 20 feet away from all power lines and anything they’re in contact with, and consider them live. They are extremely dangerous. Treat every downed power line as if it were energized. Customers should also heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. DO NOT CROSS YELLOW CAUTION TAPE.

"Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.