DTE: 32,000 without power

DETROIT - According to DTE 32,000 customers are still without power, while power has been restored at 49,000 locations.

The majority of power is expected to be restored by the end of Sunday.

As of Saturday, the power outages were scattered around with no particular area identified.

While DTE restored power at some locations Saturday, it was difficult to get crews out because of weather conditions.

Crews are currently working to address the situation.

