DTE: 72,000 without power due to storms, 320 downed wires reported

DTE Energy reports that as of 10 p.m. Friday, 72,000 customers are without power after thunderstorms moved through southeast Michigan.

The storms reportedly caused trees and tree branches to take down power lines. DTE Energy said that 82,000 customers were impacted by the storms and that power has been restored to 10,000 customers.

Washtenaw and Livingston counties were the most impacted by the outages. DTE Energy crews are working to assess the damage.

DTE Energy said that its top priority is the 320 reported downed wires. With scattered thunderstorms expected overnight, officials believe there could be more power outages.

"We know how difficult it is to be without power, and we ask for our customers’ patience as our crews work 16-hour shifts until all customers are restored. With the ongoing heat wave, we encourage all customers to monitor the safety of their loved ones and neighbors. Make sure you and those around you stay hydrated, and watch for signs of heat stress. If necessary, bring those vulnerable to a local cooling center. Check with your municipality for cooling center availability," DTE Energy said in a press release.

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

