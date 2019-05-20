DTE announces Beacon Park free summer concert headliners

DETROIT - For the second summer, DTE Energy's Beacon Park, located at Grand River and Cass Avenue in Detroit, will host nationally acclaimed musical acts for its "Summer Concert Series." Enjoy three nights of live music along with food truck offerings and lawn games, on June 15, July 21, and Aug. 17.



Kicking off the series on Saturday, June 15 is the Nashville-based indie-alternative rock band— Moon Taxi. After the release of its fifth studio album,"Let the Record Play" featuring its chart-topping single "Two High," the five-member group secured slots at an array of festivals across the country, including Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo and Coachella. But before that, married duo Michael and Tanya Trotter, also known as The War and Treaty, will open up the show, bringing a blend of folk and gospel from their latest album, "Healing Tide," to the Beacon Park stage.



The second free summer concert comes along with the celebration of the NAACP's 110th National Convention in Detroit. To commemorate the event, six-time Grammy Award-nominated artist Tamia will grace the stage on Saturday, July 21. The Canadian singer-songwriter, producer and actress will bring her rythm and blues-infsed ballads, such as "You Put a Move on My Heart" and "Stranger in My House," to the stage, along with songs from her latest album, "Passion Like Fire." In addition to Tamia's sultry voice, the concert will include an interactive light and video show produced by Detroit-based Mindfield.



Closing out the Summer Concert Series on Saturday, Aug. 17 is Thomas McClary's Commodores Experience. As lead guitarist of the 70s funk/soul band, The Commodores, McClary penned over two-thirds of all recorded songs in collaboration with lead singer Lionel Richie. In celebration of Motown's 60th anniversary, McClary willl play Commodores classics such as "Brick House," "Easy" and "Nightshift" allowing the community to relive the magic of the beloved funk band.



Nancy Moody, DTE Energy's vice president of public affairs expressed her excitment to be able to provide such a unique experience for absolutely no cost.



"Beacon Park’s Summer Concert Series once again will bring together a great variety of musical talent, combined with a fun festival atmosphere for music lovers in the heart of Detroit,” Moody said. “We’re thrilled to offer these shows free of charge and open to all for a memorable summer experience."



Each Summer Concert Series event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Michigan-based DJs will take the stage first, followed by opening acts—to be announced—and the headliners at 10 p.m. For each show, Beacon Park's open-air Night Market will feature local vendors with artisan goods for concertgoers to purchase. In addition, a variety of food trucks, cash bars and lawn games will be avaliable at the park.



