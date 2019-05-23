DTE Energy: 14,000 customers without power after morning storms

DETROIT - Thousands of DTE Energy customers are without power in Southeastern Michigan after storms rolled through the region Thursday morning.

As of 3 p.m., DTE said 14,000 customers are without power. The DTE outage map shows most of the outages are in Monroe County. A total of 36,000 customers were affected, but only 14,000 are still without power, DTE officials said.

There also are outages in Livingston County where Howell Public Schools were closed for the day due to a power outage.

What to do if you see a downed power line

If you see a downed power line:

Call DTE Energy immediately at 800-477-4747

Assume the wire is hot. Just because there aren't sparks, doesn't mean the line isn't carrying electricity.

Don't touch a fallen power line or anything touching the wire. Always stay 25 feet away from a downed power line.

Do not touch anything or anyone in contact with a fallen power line.

Stay away from water near downed power lines, even small puddles.

If a fallen power line comes in contact with your vehicle, STAY INSIDE until help arrives. If you must leave, jump clear of the vehicle.

Be careful not to stand under damaged tree limbs or power lines

Be especially cautious near metal fences around the area.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.