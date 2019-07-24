DTE Energy: 14,000 still without power after severe storms swept through SE Michigan

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, DTE Energy was reporting power had been restored to all but 14,000 customers affected by the weekend storms.

That number is down from 22,000 on Tuesday night. According to the company, 600,000 customers were affected by severe weather that moved through Southeast Michigan on Friday and Saturday. Many of the remaining outages are due to severe damage across the energy grid.

DTE Energy said some of the damaged areas are in places that are not easily accessible by trucks and crews. All remaining power outages are expected by be restored by the end of Wednesday.

DTE said the next storm update will be distributed at 10: 45 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 1,100 DTE employees, 950 out-of-state line workers and 800 tree-triming crews are working 16-hour shifts around the clock to restore power to those affected.

"We understand how difficult it is to be without power and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these outages may have caused," the company stated.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.