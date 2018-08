DTE Energy officials said there are 14,000 customers without power. (WDIV)

DETROIT - DTE Energy officials said there are 14,000 customers without power due to Monday's thunderstorms in Metro Detroit.

There were 40,000 customers without power due to the storms, but 26,000 of them have had their power restored, according to DTE officials.

Crews are working to restore power to the remaining 14,000 customers. DTE Energy said 95 percent of them are expected to be restored by the end of Tuesday.

