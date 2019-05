DETROIT - Thousands of DTE Energy customers are without power in Southeastern Michigan after storms rolled through the region Thursday morning.

As of 8 a.m., DTE said 17,000 customers are without power. The DTE outage map shows most of the outages are in Monroe County.

There also are outages in Livingston County where Howell Public Schools are closed for the day due to a power outage.

