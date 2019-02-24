DTE Energy: 20K customers without power across Metro Detroit

Crews work to address downed power lines in Metro Detroit on Sunday.

DETROIT - Around 20,000 DTE Energy customers are without power, according to the company.

The power outages are the result of Sunday's windstorm. DTE Energy expects the number of power outages across southeast Michigan to increase and plans on releasing updated information soon.

Initially, DTE Energy reported 28,000 customers were without power. The company was able to restore power back to 8,000 customers.

