DTE Energy: 47,000 customers without power across Metro Detroit

Crews work to address downed power lines in Metro Detroit on Sunday.

DETROIT - Around 47,000 DTE Energy customers are without power, according to the company.

The power outages are the result of Sunday's windstorm. DTE Energy expects the number of power outages across southeast Michigan to increase and plans on releasing updated information soon.

As of 4:15 p.m., more than 77,000 customers have been impacted by the winds. The company was able to restore power back to 30,000 customers.

Additionally, the company reports there are about 500 fallen wires throughout Metro Detroit.

