DTE Energy: 48,000 customers without power across Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Around 48,000 DTE Energy customers are without power, according to the company.

The power outages are the result of Sunday's windstorm. DTE Energy expects the number of power outages across southeast Michigan to increase and plans on releasing updated information soon.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, nearly 160,000 customers have been impacted by the winds. The company was able to restore power back to 70 percent of customers as of Monday morning.

By the end of day Monday, DTE expects to have service restored to 95 percent of customers. Crews with DTE are reported to be working 16 hour shifts until all service is restored.

Additionally, the company reports there are about 500 fallen wires throughout Metro Detroit.

Stay with Local 4 for the latest information on Sunday's windstorm.

RELATED:

Metro Detroit weather: High wind warning in effect Sunday, power outages expected

Michigan State Police urges residents to prepare for power outages Sunday

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.