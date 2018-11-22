DTE Energy: 6,000 customers without power on Detroit's northwest side

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - DTE Energy officials said about 6,000 customers remain without power Thursday, and the cause of that outage is under investigation.

DTE crews were dispatched Wednesday to the West Warren Avenue substation to investigate. About 10,000 customers were without power, but that number has fallen to 6,000.

Sinai-Grace Hospital is impacted by the outage but is running on an internal system, according to DTE officials.

VIEW: DTE Power outage map

Power is expected to be restored shortly.

