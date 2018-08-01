DTE Energy: 9,000 customers without power due to severe weather

DTE Energy officials said there are 9,000 customers without power in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - DTE Energy officials said there are 9,000 customers without power in Metro Detroit due to severe storms that hit the area overnight.

There were originally 32,000 customers without power, but around 23,000 had their power restored.

Officials said there were 24,000 customers without power around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, but 90 percent of those customers were expected to have power back at the end of the day.

The remaining outages are mostly concentrated in western Wayne County and the Ann Arbor area, DTE Energy officials said.

DTE Energy outage map: Severe storms knock out power for thousands of Metro Detroiters

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.