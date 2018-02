DTE Energy is reporting about 1,500 customers without power in Oakland County on Sunday night.

The outage happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday. It's unclear if any Super Bowl parties were ruined.

The outage is under investigation. Restoration estimated around 9:45 p.m.

The outage, according to DTE's outage maps, looks to be impacting West Bloomfield, between Maple Road and 14 Mile Road.

