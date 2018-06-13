DTE Energy argues for 60% reduction in property taxes for Monroe County's Fermi 2

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - In a recent filing to the state, DTE Energy is fighting for a 60 percent reduction in the property taxes it pays for Monroe County's Fermi 2 plant.

The company pays $404 million in property taxes for the plant, but now is saying that it pays too much.

If the property taxes are lowered, the Monroe County Intermediate School District would lose $2 million of its budget, a loss that could impact 3,000 special needs students and adults.

"Unbelievable, just didn't see it coming. And I'm disappointed," Monroe ISD superintendent Stephen McNew said.

The county's general fund would also take a $2 million hit that would impact everything from senior programs to its sheriff's department.

DTE said it was on a deadline to file the paperwork and it wants to negotiate with the stakeholders about what the cut will look like going forward.

The county administrator said he is putting a legal team to assess the situation and figure out how to fight the request. That battle will cost about $1 million in legal fees.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.