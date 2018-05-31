DTE Energy CEO says solution to power outages in Southeast Michigan is tree trimming, removal

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - DTE Energy CEO Gerry Anderson says falling trees are becoming the biggest cause for power outages in Southeast Michigan.

In an interview at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Thursday, Anderson told Local 4's Devin Scillian that trees are causing major damage.

"The bottom line is -- we've got to get these trees off of our lines. We're talking to the public service commission now about a large block investment into tree removal and tree trimming," Anderson said. "70 percent of our outages are trees falling into our lines. There's only one way to stop that - and that's to cut the trees out."

Scillian asked Anderson if there are any technology answers to the power outage problem. Anderson noted a few new technology improvements DTE is looking to invest in.

Anderson also talked about regional transit and mobility in Michigan.

