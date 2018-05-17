DTE Energy introduces infrastructure plan to help lessen power outages during storms

DETROIT - DTE Energy has introduced a plan to improve infrastructure and, in turn, lessen the impact of storms on power.

View the full plan below.

Over the next 5 years, DTE will invest $4.2 billion in electric infrastructure upgrades to build a stronger and more resilient grid to ensure better service in good weather and bad weather.

There are several projects underway in Detroit right now, including new poles, wires and other equipment, in several neighborhoods.

