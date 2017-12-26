DTE Energy is sending 80 workers to Puerto Rico to help restore power after hurricane

DETROIT - DTE Energy said it is working to help restore power to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

About 50 DTE linemen and 30 additional personnel including mechanics, logistical support, supervisors, damage assessors, engineers and administrative support staff will be going to Puerto Rico in early January to aid with restoration efforts, the company announced.

"Due to the complicated logistics to move equipment to the island, bucket trucks, pickups, vans, diggers and other vehicles will travel by convoy to Norfolk, Va., starting on Tuesday to be loaded onto a barge for shipment to the island," DTE said in a statement.

DTE is one of about 18 energy companies in the U.S. sending crews to Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Maria ravaged the island about three months ago. Power was knocked out to the majority of the island. The official death toll was more than 50 but reports have disputed that number, claiming hundreds of deaths may be to blame on the storm.

RELATED: Detroit families traveling to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastates island

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.