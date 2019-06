DETROIT - According to DTE Energy, only around 7,500 customers are without power after Saturdays storms.

Initially 40,000 customers were left without power after the storms.

DTE Energy said power is expected to be restored back to all customers by 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

You can view the DTE power outage map by clicking here.

