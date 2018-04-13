DTE Energy preparing for potential power loss in Oakland, Macomb counties

Some southeast Michigan are expected to see freezing rain and ice accumulation of up to 1/2 inch.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - With possible ice storms Saturday and Sunday, DTE Energy is preparing for potential power outages in Huron, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Sanilac and Tuscola counties.

Power outages have the potential to continue to occur after an ice storm, due to ice-covered tree branches falling onto power lines or other equipment. DTE said it is mobilizing resources and crews to prepare for the areas expected to be hit by the storm the hardest.

DTE offered some storm safety tips, in the event of a loss of power:

Stay at least 20 feet away from a downed power line. If you suspect a downed line, call DTE Energy at 800-477-4747 and keep your family and pets away.

Never run a portable generator inside or near your home. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.

If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, try to make alternative accommodations with family or friends.

Charge your cellphone and assemble an emergency kit. The kit should include a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, extra batteries, bottled water and nonperishable food.

More safety tips can be found at dteenergy.com/safety.

Power outages and downed wires can be reported using the DTE Energy Mobile App, calling 800-477-4747 or by visiting dteenergy.com.

