DTE Energy reports 600 without power in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - DTE Energy reported Sunday night a circuit-level power outage east of Main Street in Plymouth.

The company estimates 600 customers were without power, and believe the issue is related to tree limbs blowing in the wind and touching power lines, causing the short in the circuit.

DTE Energy sent workers to trim the tree branches in the area and expect power to be restored soon.

