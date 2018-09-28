DTE Energy to cut methane emissions by 80 percent

DETROIT - DTE Energy announced Thursday its plan to reduce methane emissions from its natural gas utility operations by more than 80 percent by 2040.

The plan is part of a broad sustainability initiative the company launched to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.

"Since 2011, DTE's improvements in our natural gas distribution system have resulted in a 16 percent reduction in methane emissions," said Mark Stiers, president and chief operating officer of DTE Gas. "Our continued commitment to gas main replacement and proactive compressor station maintenance will allow us to reduce methane emissions by more than 80 percent in the next 20 years."

DTE plans to achieve the reductions by replacing steel and cast iron pipelines at a faster pace than recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency and installing new materials, such as polyethylene tubing for main and service lines and epoxy coated high-strength steel for transmission lines.

Additionally, DTE said it's moving to retire all of its coal-fired plants by 2040 to cut carbon emissions by 80 percent and double its renewable energy capacity from 1,000 megawatts to 2,000 megawatts by 2022.