WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - DTE Energy officials said approximately 10,000 customers are without power, and the cause of that outage is under investigation.

DTE crews have been dispatched to the West Warren Avenue substation to investigate.

Sinai-Grace Hospital is impacted by the outage but is running on an internal system, according to DTE officials.

Power is expected to be restored shortly.

