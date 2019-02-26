DTE: Power restored to 98 percent of customers affected by storm-related outages

DETROIT - DTE Energy said that as of 9 p.m. Monday power has been restored to 98 percent of customers who had been affected by the severe weather that caused tree damage and brought down more than 1,000 power lines.

More than 160,000 customers were affected by the weather and 157,000 have had their power restored, according to a news release. All power is expected to be restored before midnight on Tuesday.

DTE said it will continue to work overnight to clear fallen trees, branches and repair damaged equipment.

“As we work to restore the last of the power outages caused by the high winds that pounded the region yesterday and today, I’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding during the restoration process,” said Morgan Elliott-Andahazy, the director of DTE Energy. “Sustained high winds caused more than 1,000 downed wires and many obstacles for our crews in the field, but with our customers’ help, we were able to identify and clear the vast majority of issues today. Our team will continue to work around the clock, as safely and quickly as possible, until every customer affected by this windstorm are restored.”

People are asked to stay at least 20 feet away from all power lines and anything the power lines come in contact with. No matter what, consider the power line active and extremely dangerous.

DTE also reminds people not to use a portable generator inside a home or business as it releases carbon monoxide.

