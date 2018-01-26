DTE worker shot during service call in southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A DTE worker was shot Thursday afternoon in southwest Detroit.

Detroit police had to call out the special response team. Geared up, Detroit SRT surrounded a home Thursday night on Ogden Street and Henderson Avenue. By then, Detroit police detectives had been out all day after a DTE worker was caught in the crossfire of gunfire in the neighborhood.

"Our detectives and our officers from the Fourth Precinct's special operations were out here working the case and they developed (an) identity of our shooter," Capt. Darin Szilagy said. "While they were on the block, the shooter made an appearance, drove up in a car. They confronted him. This subject ran from them. They chased him up to the house."

It turns out the suspect is 27 years old and already on a tether. Police tried to get him to come out, he wouldn't. He lives at the house along with several women and children.

Police knew he had been armed earlier and weren't going to storm the house and put all the others inside at risk.

"We decided it was best if we ... call in our assets from our metro division and our special response team," Szilagy said. "So we created a perimeter around the house and we held the location until our SWAT team made it. While we were waiting to execute the warrant, the occupants decided to surrender."

The suspected shooter is in police custody.

