DTE working to address 42,000 power outages

DETROIT - DTE is working to address an estimated 42,000 power outages.

The power outages are scattered around. No one particular area has been identified as of now.

DTE has restored power at some locations, however it is difficult to get crews out because of weather conditions.

Crews are currently working to address the situation.

A representative for DTE said they are expecting to have the majority of customer's power restored by Sunday night.

